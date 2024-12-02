Globitex offers AML functionalities with Bitfury Crystal amid 5AMLD

Crystal Blockchain provides Anti Money Laundering compliance and security measures to its clients through the Bitfury Crystal platform.

The partnership comes in the wake of the EU’s Fifth Money Laundering Directive (5AMLD) and helps Globitex identify suspicious transactions, stolen funds, and cryptocurrencies that have passed through mixers.

In addition, new tools create risk mitigation when dealing with particular coins and support protection of client data and analytics capabilities to understand the risk profiles of different coins. The new functionality covers compliance for Bitcoin and a variety of other digital currencies, with inbuilt encryption for secure storage of client data.

The Bitfury Crystal platform enables configurable risk scoring capabilities based on a sophisticated machine-learned algorithm, according to the official press release. Crystal analytics also offers risk scoring for Bitcoin, and other mainstream cryptocurrencies including Ethereum (ERC20 and ERC721), Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and Tether.