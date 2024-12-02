Global Payout enables cryptocurrency payments

Now, companies that exchange virtual currency such as Bitcoin, LiteCoin and Ripple can give their clients the ability to receive payouts through the CPG to MoneyTrac Prepaid Discover Cards for US residents, or through Prepaid MasterCards for international residents.

With 6 billion prepaid card transactions in the United States in 2009 alone, and valued at more than USD 140 billion, the US prepaid card transactions are growing faster than transactions on debit and credit cards, according to a Federal Reserve System Study.

Global Payout is a provider of customized electronic payment solutions for domestic, international and multinational businesses, organizations and government agencies worldwide.