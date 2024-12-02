Global cryptocurrency liquidity provider XHUB partners with ByteTrade

ByteTrade, developed in 2018, employs cross-chain and sidechain blockchain technology. In combination with a proprietary consensus mechanism the protocols can be used by decentralised exchanges to enable multi-chain trading at quick execution rates, global payments solutions, dApp and DeFi development, digital ID issuance and voting.

XHUB manages large cryptocurrency liquidity systems working directly with brokers, hedge funds, proprietary trading companies and exchanges. The XHUB solution provides aggregated pricing from across 130+ cryptocurrency exchanges with consolidated deep level-2 order books, smart order routing flows and physical settlement of fiat and crypto assets, according to the official press release.

Through this partnership, decentralised exchanges operating on the ByteTrade Open Network (BTON) blockchain and ByteBulls white label solution will gain instant access to XHUB liquidity pools, the press release continues. This will be instrumental making them the most liquid DEXs - trading platforms that offer traders complete ownership of the assets they trade, within their own private wallets.