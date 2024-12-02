Global Bitcoin Platform BitX is now Luno

Explaining the new company name, its founders said in a blog: “We changed our name to Luno to better reflect who we are and where we’re heading. Luno means ‘moon’ and represents the shared sense of excitement we and our customers have about this new industry. At the same time, it also reflects our responsibility in helping people safely escape the gravity of the existing financial system.

Finally, the moon also emphasises Bitcoin’s greater potential of open and equal financial access: no matter who you are or where you’re from, every night we all still see the same moon. It is one of the world’s only constants, and in many ways it is the world’s one true leveller.”

Additionally, Luno has also rolled out new desktop and mobile apps for Android and iOS as well as the ability to buy Bitcoin from almost anywhere in the world via credit card. Furthermore, according to the founders, the company’s B2B Enterprise platform is now live, and being tested with financial regulators in the UK.

The startup was founded in 2013 and focuses on the African and East Asian markets, with offerings in Indonesia, Kenya, Malaysia, Nigeria and South Africa. Luno has opened offices in London and will be building a larger presence in Europe.