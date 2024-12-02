Global agriculture supply chain partners to make transaction via blockchain





Cargill and Agrocorp, in partnership with Rabobank and other logistics partners, have completed a cross-continent commodity trade transaction of wheat from North America to Southeast Asia on a blockchain platform provided by Singapore-based dltledgers.

The shipment, valued at USD 12 million and settled on 1 April 2020 from North America to Indonesia, occurred with six trading partners participating on a common blockchain platform.

Partners included Cargill, Rabobank North America, Rabobank Singapore, ship owner Amarante, shipping agent Transmarine, and agri-commodity trader Agrocorp International. The dltledgers blockchain solution is built on the open-source Hyperledger Fabric platform.

The blockchain platform provides a framework for end-to-end digital trade executions, digitalising the document and trade execution process. The trade took a total of five days to settle, whereas traditional trading processes can take up to a month.