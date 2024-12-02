Glamnetic partners with BitPay to accept crypto payments

Glamnetic will also keep all the cryptocurrency sales on their balance sheet rather than converting to USD. The creator of Glamnetic says she is always looking for new ways to use Glamnetic's platform to set trends in the beauty industry, and as an investor of Bitcoin and other crypto currencies herself, this partnership with BitPay is a step towards normalising cryptocurrency as a form of payment.

This launch will encourage Glamnetic customers, who are predominantly women, to educate themselves on cryptocurrency and get involved in the space. The decision to accept this type of payment comes with the purpose of enhancing female empowerment by lowering the intimidation factor and proving that a brand within the beauty space can be successful when merging with a world predominantly dominated by men.