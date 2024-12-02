GK8 reveals new features





Any clients managing digital assets with GK8’s solution can now integrate their operations with any existing or future layer-1 blockchains compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), with no additional research and development needed. With another new feature added in the update, they can also access any smart contracts and integrate any tokens based on ERC20 standard on any EVM-compatible chain without the need for developing contract – or token-specific patches. GK8 also announces the expansion of its supported blockchain stack, adding integrations with Cardano and Tezos.

With its latest update, GK8 enables its clients to integrate their custodial services with any EVM-compatible blockchains with no additional development and coding needed. The generic EVM support allows the user to set up a network node within seconds for any present or future EVM-compatible layer-1 blockchain. The solution’s capabilities extend beyond basic transactions, also enabling the user to access DeFi smart contracts and native staking through GK8’s cold staking feature.

Expanding its list of supported blockchains, GK8 also announces the integration of its solution with Cardano and Tezos. The integration includes full node support, access to native staking, which allows the user to gain rewards by enabling the network’s operations, and smart contract support for DeFi.