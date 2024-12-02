GK Software teams up with Flexa





Merchants already integrated on TransAction+ will be able to accept digital currency payments using the Flexa network. Together, the collaboration will allow merchants to add in-store and online acceptance of digital currencies to their payments portfolio using existing POS hardware and software and receive settlement in US dollars or the digital currency of their choice.

GK Software improves unified commerce with its OmniPOS solution for point of sale, mobile POS, mobile customer engagement, and a full range of store/back-office solutions.