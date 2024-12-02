GitLab extends measures against crypto miners

All new users of the free version must now deposit valid debit or credit card data in the cloud if they wish to use shared runners for continuous integration (CI) or continuous delivery (CD) jobs, which automate the creation and distribution of software projects. Development teams can automatically initiate the CI/CD process when changes are made to the source code, in order to compile, test and set it up where it operates. The process takes place in a pipeline, however the individual steps can be designed freely, meaning the pipeline can be used for tasks other than the CI/CD process. Crypto miners can therefore usually use free cloud offers for their own purposes, however this is no longer the case for GitLab.

The new measure currently only affects new users who use the free version and shared runners in the cloud. Those who operate academic or open source projects are excluded from the regulation, as are those who use a commercial variant. Anyone who operates GitLab in their own data center does not have to store any payment data either, since in this case potential misuse does not affect the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offer. According to a GitLab representative, the company does not debit any money from the stored card, but only carries out an authorisation transaction of USD 1.