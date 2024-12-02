Ghana ponders over issuing central bank digital currency

At the moment the bank is in talks to develop a pilot project in a ‘sandbox environment’. A reason behind this announcement could be that ‘mobile money’ transfers in Ghana increased by 70% from 2017 to 2018.

Addison said he had authorised the central bank to issue mobile money backed 1:1 by cedi and held in electronic wallets. However, he said the mobile money would be different from cryptocurrency, according to Ghanaian news website MyJoyOnline.

The technology behind Addison’s proposed ‘e-cedi’ digital currency is as yet unclear. It is aimed to be electronic money backed by currency, therefore the central bank cannot create money; they are only having an electronic representation of the cedi that the Bank of Ghana puts into circulation.