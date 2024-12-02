Ghana-based Bitland puts land and infrastructure on the blockchain

The project is being piloted with 28 communities in Kumasi, Ghana, with the intention of expanding across the African continent.

In low-income countries like Ghana, people are concerned with basic needs and infrastructure such as running water and paved roads. The Bitland team will use blockchain technology to help accelerate infrastructure development by freeing up capital.

Bitland cannot rely on existing local infrastructure, since rolling blackouts are the norm. They therefore plan to set up solar-powered Bitland centres that will function as hardware hubs for the Bitland Wireless Network. These hubs will double as education centres for locals to learn about digital solutions and how to get involved in the project.