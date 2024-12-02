By collaborating with Binance Card, the travel arrangements company is able to provide its customers with an exclusive discount on all transportation services that can be booked online via the company’s website. According to the official press release, GetTransfer.com and Binance plan to engage in further partnerships in the future. These collaborations could involve offering tiered cashback rewards in cryptocurrency to Binance customers' accounts via Binance Pay, as well as NFTs and soulbound tokens.

Representatives from GetTransfer.com talked about their association with Binance Card and emphasised their commitment to offering innovative and exclusive services to their customers. They also revealed their plans to explore new ways of serving their clients in the future. Binance Card officials thanked GetTransfer.com for the opportunity to provide an exclusive discount to Binance users and expressed that the partnership represents a step in the right direction for crypto mass adoption around the world.

In order to take advantage of this new offer, Binance Card users can enter a promo code provided by GetTransfer.com at the time of booking. GetTransfer.com is an online platform for transfer booking, offering access to various transportation services around the world. According to the official press release, the company focuses on providing convenience, efficiency, and affordability. The transportation providers registered with GetTransfer.com offer a full range of transportation options, including airport transfers, corporate transfers, and event transfers.

More information about Binance Card

According to cryptopotato.com, a Binance Card is basically a Visa debit card that is linked to a user’s Binance account and allows him or her to spend crypto anywhere that Visa is accepted. It is a prepaid card just like a regular debit card and has to be pre-loaded with crypto beforehand.

The card can be used at more than 60 million merchants across 200 regions and territories around the world that accept Visa cards. Some of the main benefits of a Binance Card include low transaction fees and processing fees, as well as the ability to use the card globally wherever Visa is accepted.

Binance does not charge any administration or transaction fees. In addition, users are not required to exchange their crypto assets into fiat for purchasing purposes, as Binance converts these assets only when required, allowing users to hold their digital assets until the moment of purchase.