Germany-based Neufund to stop security token platform development

Neufund said the security token project could not continue to operate in a regulatory grey area. No legal action was ever taken against the startup, yet requests for guidance were not answered due to ‘fear of new technologies.’ Neufund places the blame on Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), as reported by coindesk.com.

The firm will reportedly transition to a yet-unannounced project. The current Neufund platform will be maintained including all equity tokens, wallets, and post-investment activities. To find out more about Neufund, check out our interview here.