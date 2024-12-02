Genesis Mining launches tool for Bitcoin mining efficiency

Initially built for internal use, Genesis Hive is currently being offered to large-scale miners at a rate that varies based on the number of mining units connected to the service each month.

The new tool aims to ease the process to install a mining farm, by automatically detecting, configuring and updating mining units.

Additional control is provided over units in disparate geographies. Users will also be able to control their mining rigs through Genesis Hives dashboard, obtaining hashrate, temperature, rig statuses and power consumption calculations.