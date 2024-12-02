Gemini to launch crypto rewards credit card

The launch announcement follows Gemini’s acquisition of Blockrize, a fintech company that had already been working on such a product. Gemini has started a waitlist for early access to the credit card that will also include Blockrize’s more than 10.000 waitlist members.

Card holders will be able to earn up to 3% back in Bitcoin, or other cryptos, on every purchase they make with the Gemini Credit Card. The card will be available to US residents in every state and Gemini expects it to be useable wherever major cards are accepted. Bitcoin rewards will be automatically deposited into a user’s Gemini account.