Gemini selects ComplyAdvantage for AML solution

With the accelerated adoption of cryptocurrency and digital assets, Gemini wanted a solution that could continue to scale with its rapid growth. ComplyAdvantage helps to detect sanctions and adverse events while uncovering hidden risks during customer onboarding and throughout the client lifecycle. The company automates AML risk monitoring to assist companies like Gemini maintain a high level of compliance oversight and integrity.

ComplyAdvantage uses machine learning to help regulated organisations manage their risk obligations and prevent financial crime. The company’s proprietary database is derived from millions of data points that provide dynamic, real-time insights across sanctions, watchlists, politically exposed persons, and negative news. According to the official press release, this reduces dependence on manual review processes and legacy databases by up to 80% and improves how companies screen and monitor clients and transactions.