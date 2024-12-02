



Just a little over four years since its first attempt at an IPO, Gemini’s co-founders, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, are allegedly taking into consideration an IPO, with the company discussing the move with potential advisers, as detailed by Bloomberg. However, at the time of writing, deliberations were in progress and no final decisions were made. Back in January 2021, Gemini was keeping an eye on the market, with the company having internal talks on whether it would have made sense to go further with the IPO. Additionally, at that time, Gemini reflected on whether forming a juggernaut merger with Digital Currency Group would be the right move but chose to leave the idea behind.











Gemini’s new IPO plans follow Bitwise’s predictions from a December 2024 report, when the crypto asset manager mentioned that at least five crypto unicorns would want a public listing in 2025, naming Circle, Figure, and Kraken as potential candidates.





What has Gemini been up to lately?