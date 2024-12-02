



According to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified due to the information still being private, cited by Bloomberg, Gemini collaborates with Goldman Sachs Group and Citigroup on the offering, with the cryptocurrency exchange and custodian aiming to go public as soon as 2025. The listing would be preceded by the closing of a US Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into its operations, as detailed by Cameron Winklevoss, one of the co-founders of Gemini, on an X post from February 2025.











During the same period, allegations regarding Gemini’s plans for an IPO surfaced, with Bloomberg reporting that the company was discussing the move with potential advisers. This came four years after Gemini’s first attempt at an IPO, with the company keeping an eye on the market and having internal talks on whether it would have been suitable to go further with the offering in January 2021.

However, at the time of writing, deliberations regarding the IPO were still ongoing, and no final decisions had been made on pursuing the offer. Additionally, when asked to comment on the matter, neither Goldman Sachs and Citigroup nor Gemini representatives responded to requests.





Crypto companies eyeing public listings in the US