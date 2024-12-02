Gemini raises USD 400 mln in latest round

Investors in the funding round included private equity firm 10T and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Gemini intends to use the fresh capital for product and market expansion, according to a company announcement.

The company also operates in the United Kingdom with an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license from the Financial Conduct Authority and in Singapore with an exemption for holding a license as part of transitional arrangements under the city-state’s Payment Services Act.

Earlier in 2021, Gemini announced plans to expand its Asia-Pacific operations with satellite offices in Australia and Hong Kong.