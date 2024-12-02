Gemini launches crypto credit card in US

Cardholders can earn up to 3% crypto back on dining, 2% crypto back on groceries, and 1% crypto back on all other purchases, with rewards automatically deposited into their Gemini account. The Gemini Credit Card is issued by WebBank and features Mastercard as the exclusive card network.

Cardholders will be able to use the Gemini Credit Card anywhere Mastercard is accepted and can choose from among 60+ types of cryptocurrencies currently supported for rewards on Gemini's exchange platform, including bitcoin, ether, dogecoin and other tokens.

When a cardholder makes a purchase, Gemini automatically converts the USD value of the reward into the selected cryptocurrency and deposits it into the cardholder's Gemini account. This process happens as soon as the transaction is approved for most merchant categories. Cardholders can change their selected crypto reward as often as they like which allows them to earn a variety of cryptocurrencies over the course of each month.