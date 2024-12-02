Gemini launches Bitcoin services in UK

At the beginning of June 2016, the company has rolled out services to Canada. It was the beginning of the companys international expansion plans.

Registered customers in the UK can trade Bitcoin and Ether on Gemini’s ETH/BTC order book. Therefore, registered customers will be able to buy ETH with BTC, and sell ETH for BTC.

Gemini added that it will soon open USD order books (BTC/USD and ETH/USD) to UK-based customers as well, allowing registered customers to buy BTC with USD or ETH, and sell BTC for USD or ETH and buy ETH with USD or BTC, and sell ETH for USD or BTC, according to econotimes.com.

Gemini Trust Company was authorized by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYSDFS) to offer the trading of Ether on its platform in May 2016. This made the company, world’s first licensed Ether exchange.

Gemini is a New-York based digital asset exchange for both individuals and institutions. It is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYSDFS) and held to the highest level of capital reserve requirements and banking compliance standards.