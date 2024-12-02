Gemini expands Bitcoin exchange services to Singapore and HK

Registered users based in Singapore and Hong Kong can already begin trading USD with Bitcoin and Ethereum on Gemini’s advanced digital asset exchange.

Currently, in both countries, the Gemini trading platform only supports US Dollars, but company’s representatives announced that they are working on adding HKD and SGD as it continues to expand to additional areas in Singapore and Hong Kong.

The launch of Gemini could provide competition amongst Bitcoin exchanges in Hong Kong and Singapore, dominated by major trading platforms like Bitfinex. Therefore, users in both regions will benefit from a wider range of services and a variety of Bitcoin trading platforms to select from.