Gemini exchange buys crypto collectible startup Nifty Gateway

NFTs are digital tokens that represent unique crypto assets within blockchain-based games, such CryptoKitties and Gods Unchained. While these are not interchangeable and cannot be traded like standard cryptocurrencies, many of them include skins, weapons, and similar collectible items made to facilitate gaming experiences.

Users can buy these digital items through Nifty Gateway using fiat or a standard credit card. According to the cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, the market for ‘virtual goods’ bought and sold through video games represents a USD 50 billion industry.