Gemini crypto exchange trading capabilities integrated to TradingView

TradingView mentioned that it has always had an interest in providing global data and advanced charting tools to the crypto community; hence the decision to partner with Gemini came with ease, as Gemini is a company that has built a trusted institutional-grade exchange and operates with the same calibre of security, regulation, and compliance principles they do.

Yahoo Finance reports that as per the companies’ agreement, TradingView users will be able to trade cryptos through their Gemini accounts, accessible via the platform’s Trading Panel and Brokerage Section. Moreover, Gemini’s integration will further grow the network of investors and traders, and make accessible downloadable scripts, charting tools, and widgets to over 10 million traders in total.