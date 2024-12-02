



This decision highlights Gemini's commitment to regulatory compliance and its focus on European growth in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency sector.











In December 2024, Gemini obtained its Virtual Financial Assets (VFA) Service License in Malta, marking its sixth Virtual Asset Service Provider registration. By establishing operations in Malta, the company aims to leverage the nation’s environment, which has become a hub for fintech and digital asset companies. The move aligns with Gemini’s vision of advancing financial and digital asset freedom in Europe.





Aligning with MiCA standards

MiCA regulations, implemented by EU lawmakers to create a unified regulatory standard for cryptocurrencies across member states, offer a robust framework for building a trusted crypto ecosystem. Gemini's compliance with these standards ensures that the company continues to provide secure and reliable services to customers across the European Union. This regulatory clarity is anticipated to contribute to the sustainable growth of the region’s crypto market.

For exchanges, it introduces clear operational guidelines and compliance requirements, enhancing transparency and trust in their services. Stablecoin issuers face stringent obligations to ensure stability and protect users, particularly for assets pegged to fiat currencies. The framework also emphasizes measures to prevent market abuse and enhance anti-money laundering (AML) practices. For businesses, MiCA provides a predictable and secure regulatory environment, encouraging growth and investment, while for investors, it establishes safeguards that build confidence in the legitimacy and reliability of the crypto market.

Gemini’s decision to establish a base in Malta follows the company's strategic expansion in Europe, supported by several high-profile appointments.





Crypto adoption and regulatory impact

Findings from Gemini’s 2024 State of Crypto report revealed that 39% of non-crypto users globally cited a lack of regulatory clarity as a barrier to adoption. Comprehensive frameworks like MiCA are expected to address these concerns, fostering increased trust and demand for cryptocurrencies across Europe.

This announcement follows Gemini’s recent launch in France and underscores its commitment to delivering innovative crypto solutions. The company plans to introduce new features for both retail and institutional customers, improve the user experience, and strengthen its footprint in the 32 European countries it currently serves, including the European Economic Area (EEA) and the UK.

As Gemini continues to expand its European operations, its Malta hub stands as a strategic step toward shaping the future of digital assets while adhering to stringent regulatory standards.