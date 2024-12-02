Gemini chooses CompoSecure for crypto credit cards

Gemini is a crypto platform, working with Mastercard and WebBank, the issuer and lender, on this rewards credit card that will allow cardholders to earn up to 3% back on purchases in Bitcoin or other 40+ cryptocurrencies available on Gemini.

The Gemini Credit Card offering includes a metal credit card with features such as crypto rewards on purchases, instant rewards, no annual fee, a security-first design and instant access to a virtual card after approval. Crypto rewards will automatically be deposited into the cardholder’s Gemini account.

The Gemini Credit Card is expected to launch in all US states in the summer or 2021 and can be used wherever Mastercard is accepted. Consumers will have the choice of black, silver or rose gold.