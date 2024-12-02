GBMiners launches blockchain incubator in India

The incubator is named after Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin, and offers a three-month intensive residency programme for entrepreneurs in New Delhi. Furthermore, the entrepreneurs will also be able to interact with GBMiners team, other blockchain startups and top Bitcoin industry experts.

At the end, the incubator will give entrepreneurs USD 50,000 in funding for an 8-15% equity in the company. According to the Bitcoin company representatives, the cryptocurrency can be traded for services or goods with sellers who accept Bitcoins as payment.

Furthermore, South East Asia and Bitcoin adoption will be a very symbiotic relationship and the region is world’s largest inward remittance market and also has the world’s largest un-banked population.