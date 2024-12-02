Gazprombank gets Swiss approval for crypto services

Gazprombank provides traditional banking products and services to its corporate and institutional customers. With the new approval, the bank will begin offering its clients custody of cryptocurrencies as well as trading between crypto and fiat currencies.

The bank says that initially it will provide these services to a limited number of selected clients. The new services will include institutional-grade storage solutions and the purchase and sale of Bitcoin. Gazprombank plans to gradually expand the offering to include additional cryptocurrencies and other products and services.