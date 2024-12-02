Gate.io upgrades IEO platform, as projects secure USD 46 mln in 2020

The platform also revealed that KardiaChain and Meter, the two projects that launched their IEOs on Startup in 2020, have already raised more than USD 46 million in funds and brought considerable returns to their investors. Since its launch in early 2019, Startup has won the trust of various projects, and users with excellent average IEO returns on all the projects.

Founded in 2013, Gate.io’s mission is to serve the blockchain industry by providing secure and reliable products to consumers and companies around the world.