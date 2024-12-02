Gate.io rolls out hardware wallet with fingerprint recognition technology

The professional hardware wallet aims to help users who do not have the expertise to store their private keys safely. It is a private key safekeeping solution for funds. Wallet S1’ display is powered by fingerprint recognition that supports storage for over 10,000 mainstream digital assets, including BTC, ETH, and EOS, among other cryptocurrencies.

Wallet S1 comes in a small portable size. Users can synchronise their device, laptop, or mobile with its fingerprint functionality, with the hardware wallet to authorise transactions just their fingerprint.

With DeFi emerging, asset security is an important part of the decentralised finance world. When users store their assets and hold their private keys, they are not limited to restrictions imposed by a centralised platform, losing professional custody and security services.