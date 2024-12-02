Gate.io rolls out crypto loans using spot accounts

The solution enables users to lock their funds to borrow other funds that they require for trading, without having to transfer their assets into their margin accounts. Users can use their spot accounts to borrow capital for trading. This is an option for users to expand their capital opportunities, especially when they don’t hold enough funds to fulfil their trading requirements.

With emerging lending companies and exchanges, as well as other service providers, the blockchain space has become fragmented along the way. While this is a good sign in terms of adoption, the lack of regulation can make it challenging for traders to seek multiple platforms for their specific requirements, according to Gate.io. As a result, the company agrees that using one platform which provides both trading and lending services allows users to capitalise on other trading features of it to boost their profits.

Gate.io is a global blockchain asset exchange platform established in 2013, that supports trading and storing assets in over 200 cryptocurrencies.