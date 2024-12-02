Gate.io launches Options trading

The new functionality allows BTC/USDT short-term Options trading and Simulation trading for Call and Put options that are expiring in the next one, four, and twenty-four hours. The company revealed that the BTC/USDT options trading is currently only available on the website. Mobile users will get access to the feature soon in the next App upgrade. Now, the maximum buying amount is USDT 100 that will increase in the upcoming weeks.

An Options contract offers the buyer (the owner or holder of the option) the option to buy the underlying asset or not. With Options, the buyer can buy the underlying asset at the strike price to make a profit and simultaneously choose not to buy the asset to reduce losses. However, for the seller who has sold the option and received the Options buyer's premium, there is an obligation to sell the underlying asset, as stated in the Options contract.