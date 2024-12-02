Gate.io, Hacken team up to secure crypto funds

Gate.io will closely work with Hacken to get the Crypto Exchange Ranks (CER) certificate; CER certification is a complex multi-factor scoring platform for cryptocurrency exchanges. CER analyses exchanges according to cybersecurity and wallet balance. As a result, the certification stresses an exchange’s credibility and trustworthiness in the user community.

Hacken will support Gate.io throughout the process of the CER program; this includes performing due diligence of cybersecurity policies on the Gate.io platform and reviewing its internal crypto exchange cybersecurity policies and external penetration test reports. Moreover, the company will also perform cybersecurity assessments for possible shortcomings in the security of the exchange.

Gate.io revealed that it will also get listed on HackenProof, a SaaS-based platform for bug reporting, mediation services, a pre-existing talent pool, and support services to assist with the bug bounty management and communication process. Once the auditing process is over, Gate.io will receive the CER certification from Hacken.