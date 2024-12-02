Garanti BBVA Crypto launches new mobile app with improved features





Following this announcement, the new features will be available on the Garanti BBVA Crypto mobile application, which is powered by the bank’s infrastructure in order to ensure a simple, fast, and secure investment experience for its customers.

Through this launch, Garanti BBVA Crypto will allow users to buy and sell crypto assets in both TR and USD pairs. In addition, its renewed mobile app is set to offer integrated custody and trading services with an intuitive interface and high security protocols. The platform currently stores 18 different crypto assets, aiming to provide clients with an optimised experience and to accelerate its development with ongoing product and system improvements.











More information on Garanti BBVA Crypto’s product launch

According to the official press release, the latest update to Garanti BBVA Crypto’s app improves user experience by introducing a variety of new features. The launch will give clients the possibility to easily buy and sell crypto assets in both TRY and USD trading pairs, while current Garanti BBVA customers will be enabled to easily become members and transfer money. The app also added optimised trading tools such as limit orders and profit/loss tracking, as well as customisable alerts for trading pairs and real-time coin chart viewing.

Furthermore, users will be allowed to design personalised lists of favorite coins, making it easier to monitor preferred assets and optimise their overall experience. These processes will take place as all customer activity will be monitored by real-time external fraud detection systems, and any suspicious transactions will be immediately reviewed by a 24/7 team.

The company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.