Fxprimus partners with BitPay to accept Bitcoin funding

Since obtaining its European jurisdictional regulation with CySEC, the global broker has extended the scope of its operations - as well as its range of tradable instruments - in order to offer clients a service within the context of a safe and ethical trading environment.

Fxprimus is one of the first global brokers to offer funding via Bitcoin, as a measure to help traders diversify their trading portfolio - a known risk-reduction strategy, which is in line with its safe-trading philosophy. Known for taking extra security measures to protect traders, the company has engaged third-party payments processor BitPay to manage their transactions.

Fxprimus currently accepts payment from a range of Bitcoin wallets using advanced payment protocol technology. This technology facilitates users to withdraw any deposited Bitcoins, back to the same wallet which funded the account. By lowering risk of fraud in this way, Fxprimus is pioneering secure Bitcoin payment in the forex industry.