FV Bank has launched a unified fintech platform for stablecoins and payments, starting with Stablecoin Invoicing.

According to the official press release, the bank said the move is intended to bring together banking, payments, and digital asset services that have traditionally operated on separate systems.

The first product to launch on the new platform is Stablecoin Invoicing, now available to all FV Bank users. The tool allows businesses to generate itemised invoices from their FV Bank dashboard and send them by email or shareable payment link. Counterparties can settle invoices in USDC or PYUSD, using WalletConnect, a QR code, or a direct transfer from a wallet or exchange, with funds converted and settled in USD on receipt. Moreover, FV Bank said the product is aimed at B2B companies, SaaS platforms, marketplaces, freelancers, and cross-border operators, and is designed to speed up receivables and reduce settlement friction associated with conventional payment rails.

Over the coming weeks, FV Bank plans to add further applications to the platform, including unified payment collection across fiat and stablecoins, stablecoin-powered cross-border payments, virtual cards designed for agentic use, API managed accounts, and developer-focused APIs. These tools are intended for direct deployment or integration by fintechs, enterprises, marketplaces, and AI native commerce platforms, allowing them to build on or extend FV Bank's banking and digital asset capabilities without taking on the associated compliance and operational requirements themselves.

Stablecoins move toward institutional use

The launch comes as stablecoins increasingly transition from crypto-focused payment tools into infrastructure used by institutions for cross-border settlement, treasury operations, and programmable commerce. FV Bank noted that the growth of AI-driven transaction systems is also creating demand for programmable payment controls and banking infrastructure that can support automated financial activity within a regulated environment.

Miles Paschini, CEO of FV Bank, said that banking, payments, and digital assets have developed on separate rails for too long, and that the new platform brings these capabilities together through the bank's regulated infrastructure. Nitin Agarwal, Chief Revenue Officer of FV Bank, said the company has invested over a long period in the compliance, custody, and operational infrastructure required to connect traditional banking with digital asset settlement and programmable finance, adding that this positions FV Bank to offer clients a platform combining speed, flexibility, and regulatory oversight.

In addition, FV Bank said it expects to make further announcements about the platform throughout 2026 as it continues to roll out its regulated infrastructure strategy.