FundedByMe crowdfunding platform accepts Bitcoin payments

The aim is to check the interest of paying in the internet currency. The Bitcoin pilot project starts with the launch of an equity-crowdfunding campaign for Safello.

The Bitcoin trading platform Safello transfers the bitcoin payments during the pilot project. The pilot project comprises 45 days during which the crowdfunding campaign of Safello is open. After closing it will be analyzed and evaluated.

Founded in April 2011 in Sweden, FundedByMe today operates with additional offices in Finland, Denmark, Norway, Spain, Germany and Singapore.