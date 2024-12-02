Fujitsu to offer digital security solution in metaverse

The three companies will use Fujitsu’s hash-chain based aggregate digital signature technology to create and verify a model for the clear management of rights regarding the publication and ownership of data and virtual assets.

JCB, JP GAMES, and Fujitsu will use this model to contribute to individual users’ and companies’ safe use of various types of data. The new model will ensure the rights to data in the metaverse, and guarantee the reliability, authenticity, and traceability of transactions and digital data itself.

At present, NFTs are attracting attention for investment and speculative purposes. Some individual users and companies, however, remain hesitant to embrace NFTs due to a lack of a robust regulatory framework, and expectations are rising that Web3 will provide new solutions to prove ownership of digital data easier.





Within this project, JCB, JP GAMES and Fujitsu plan to develop a new model that allows a wide range of users to easily clarify and securely manage the rights to virtual assets by combining a metaverse platform jointly provided by JCB and JP GAMES with a digital signature technology developed by Fujitsu.

The companies will focus on the following:

Development of a business model related to a rights management service that allows for the issuance and verification of digital signatures for virtual assets issued in the metaverse and game worlds; Development of a technology that works in combination with the identity verification and settlement functions provided by JCB to protect users from possible fraudulent transactions; Implementation of a function within the model to ensure safe usage for minors and the elderly based on Fujitsu’s digital signature technology; future interoperability of the model with the existing NFT market.

Roles and responsibilities

JCB will be tasked with utilization of accumulated solutions and knowledge as an international payment brand to provide settlement functions and trust information based on its settlement and ID authentication platforms; provision of a new service model for ensuring the reliability of transactions.

JP GAMES will focus on the development of a multiverse platform constructed with the PEGASUS WORLD KIT metaverse space construction technology framework and a passport that carries information about users who cross the border between real and virtual worlds in collaboration with JCB.

Fujitsu’s roll is to provide the of hash-chain based aggregate digital signature technology that clarifies information concerning rights to digital data and virtual assets, as well as transparent trust-ensuring technology that can be linked to identity authentication infrastructure and services to streamline identity verification.

Future Plans

Moving forward, JP GAMES plans to utilize the model developed in this joint project in its future console games.

Through the joint project, the three companies aim to realize a society in which many individuals and companies can conduct transactions safely and securely, with a view to utilizing data traceability and transactions involving various participants.