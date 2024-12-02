Fujitsu to launch blockchain system to secure data sharing

The launch aims at providing a safe data exchange for companies and organizations that do not have a central hub for it. The systems’ release comes after Fujitsu debuted a blockchain product centered on secure document exchange. The system is based on the open-source Hyperledger Fabric, the company planning to launch a commercial-scale version of the system later in 2017.

Fujitsu has helped other companies in Japan experiment with the tech. In 2016, the company took part in a cross-border payments trial involving banking group Mizuho, according to CoinDesk.