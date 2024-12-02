Fujitsu launches a new platform for Web3 developers

The Fujitsu Web3 Acceleration Platform was designed to offer a developmental environment as well as various service APIs based on blockchain and high-performance computing technologies. The platform will serve various users in start-ups, partner companies, and universities in order to help them build new Web3 applications and services.

Furthermore, the platform will provide users with access to Fujitsu’s Computing as a Service applications such as 'CaaS HPC' and 'CaaS Digital Annealer', as well as the 'Fujitsu Computing as a Service Data e-TRUST' module. Participants of the company’s global partner program will receive access to the new platform free of charge, and they will be able to access the platform in Japan starting in March 2023. The company plans to extend the programme’s availability to global partners in fiscal 2023.

The project’s primary goal is to help users create new applications for Web3 by allowing for new ways to interact, create, and share data freely and securely. In addition to blockchain and verification technologies offered through 'Data e-TRUST,' the new platform will provide users access to Fujitsu's computing technologies and applications that can be used to develop and run simulations, AI, and combinatorial optimisation applications.

Uses cases of the Fujitsu Web3 Acceleration Platform

Fujitsu and its partners will examine various use cases, develop new prototypes, and take part in PoC trials designed to create new businesses in sectors such as rights management and utilisation of digital content, realisation of digital trust, and realisation of a co-creation society through decentralised autonomous organisations.

In the rights management sector, the platform could serve in the development and implementation of new Web3 services for distribution of digital content such as images and videos to protect copyrights and guarantee the authenticity of digital data.

On the subject of decentralised autonomous organisations, users could perform trials for the development and implementation of new Web3 services in which projects are organised and promoted through autonomous consensus among participants according to various objectives.

As for the realisation of digital trust, participants could engage in testing the development and implementation of new Web3 services to ensure the accuracy and reliability of information by avoiding risks such as leakage of personal information and fraudulent transactions in order to enable more flexible and open communication and use of information.

As part of its expansion efforts for this Web3 platform, Fujitsu will organise a global planning and development contest to form and implement DAO communities and create new Web3 services.