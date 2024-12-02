French presidential candidate to censor Bitcoin

In May 2016, Marine Le Pen accused world leaders of seeking to create a world with no cash and positioned Bitcoin as an effort fuelled by Wall Street power brokers.

The French presidential candidate went on to write that her party believes that a currency is a national public good, given [to] the sovereign people, and that the digitization of money will result in broader financial monitoring by the world’s governments, according to coindesk.com.

Whether the National Front, which maintains a small presence in the country’s legislature, could enact this policy goal remains to be seen, the site continues.