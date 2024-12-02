Freewallet rolls out new feature for buying Bitcoins

As the feature has been added to all the Android apps, users now can buy any supported crypto-currencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Zcash and others. The partnership with Indacoin has enabled the wallet to realize the idea of in-app purchases with a few taps.

Although daily fiat to BTC trading volume has hit USD 1 billion, the acceptance of credit cards on the crypto-market is still a major issue. According to Freewallet research, 25% of their customers are new to crypto-currencies. These users want a simple way to buy coins directly in the app.

Freewallet is a team of developers, which aim is to solve the “last-mile” problem for cryptocurrencies by creating mobile-first crypto-currency wallets. Starting from January 2016 the team has developed and successfully released a number of cryptocurrency wallets, namely FantomCoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Lisk, DECENT, Steem and Monero Wallet.