Freewallet rolls out cryptocurrency wallet for Dash

The app is now available for Android users, and Freewallet is working on Apple’s approval. The team hopes Dash wallet for iOS will be released earlier than Half-Life 3. Based on Freewallet technologies, Dash wallet adopted its predecessor’s features. The app offers simple and intuitive UI, enables in-app purchases, built-in exchange and seven languages support.

Dash provides instant transactions and low fees for users. Recently Dash has been moving to the top of digital currencies, it has overtaken Ripple and now behind only Ethereum and Bitcoin in terms of market value.

Freewallet is a team of developers, that starting from January 2016 has developed and successfully released a number of cryptocurrency wallets, namely FantomCoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Lisk, DECENT, Steem, Zcash, NXT, Ardor, Monero and Dash Wallet.