Freewallet rolls out Bitcoin Gold wallet

After the successful Bitcoin Gold network launch at the end of October 2017, BTG became available in the Multi Wallet, a Freewallet app that helps managing multiple coins and cross-exchanging them in one place. The new app allows not only to store and transfer BTG, but also to exchange it to and from other coins right in the app, with just a couple of taps.

All Freewallet users who held BTC on their balances at the moment of the fork and the subsequent chain split were credited with the equivalent numbers of BTG as well. The BTG wallet for Android is already present on Google Play; the version for iOS has been submitted to AppStore for review. The developer hopes it should be available for Apple users as soon as the coming week.