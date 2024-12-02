Freewallet rolls out Bitcoin cash wallet

Thus, on August 1st the team plans to release Bitcoin Cash wallet to provide its customers with full access to the new coin. If Bitcoin network split happens, Bitcoin Cash, the new rival crypto-currency, will be born. Those who possess Bitcoins on Freewallet at the time of the fork will get equal amount of Bitcoin Cash since both cryptocurrencies will be sharing the same past.

After Bitcoin Cash wallet is released users who hold any number of BTC in their crypto-wallet will be automatically credited with the corresponding number of BCC.