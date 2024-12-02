Freewallet partners Indacoin to enable Bitcoin purchases with credit cards

As the feature has been added to all the Android apps, users now can buy any supported crypto-currencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Zcash and others. Although daily fiat to BTC trading volume has hit USD 1 billion, the acceptance of credit cards on the crypto-market is still a major issue.

According to Freewallet research, 25% of their customers are new to crypto-currencies. These users want a simple way to buy coins directly in the app. Freewallet integration with Indacoin has finally been completed and the feature of buying cryptocurrency with credit and debit cards was released a week ago.

With the development of Freewallet, the crypto-market has become more appealing to its players, both pro and amateurs. From the very beginning, Freewallet service has stuck to new solutions, and the new feature remains true to this concept.