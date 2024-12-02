Freewallet launches Bitcoin Cash wallet for iOS

Thus, the wallet has been finally approved by Apple and published in App Store. After Bitcoin hard fork that split the network into two on August 1st, all Bitcoin holders on Freewallet received their BCC coins without any delays, according to a company statement. While Android devices owners had a chance to install Bitcoin Cash wallet even before this event, iOS ones had to wait until Apple accepted the new altcoin.

Freewallet is a team of developers, whose aim is to create mobile-first cryptocurrency wallets. Since January 2016, the team has developed and released numerous wallets for different cryptocurrencies, namely FantomCoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin, Monero, Dash, Dogecoin, Lisk, DECENT, Zcash, NXT, Ardor, Steem, Bancor, DiginalNote, Bytecoin and Tether.