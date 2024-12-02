Frances Central Bank taps blockchain tech and launches innovation lab

The central bank indicated that it wants to widen its work with the blockchain technology and in December 2016, bank’s officials unveiled details of a digital identity trial which saw the institution work with public-private investment office Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations, Labo Blockchain, a Paris-based startup, and a group of undisclosed domestic banks.

That trial came months after the Banque de France called for more research into blockchain. The central bank wants to promote more fintech innovation. To spur that effort, officials are opening a new lab through which it can work alongside startups on trials and prototypes.