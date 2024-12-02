France's Arianee raises EUR 20 in Series A

Using their solution, a luxury and fashion brand can replace the authenticity card that a person gets for their product with a digital certificate. These are NFTs, each created for a specific good with its serial number and activation date.

This certificate isn’t tied to a name or email address. Customers get a wallet address that stores their certificates in their wallet. Arianee customers can then use these certificates for other purposes. When people download the Arianee app and add the digital passport to their smartphone, brands get a new channel to reach their customers.

Arianee’s solution integrates with CRMs and gives more information about second-hand customers. Brands can also have their own white-label app or integrate Arianee’s features in their own apps to control the experience.