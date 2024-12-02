France works on developing cryptocurrency regulations

The working group will be responsible for proposing guidelines and drafting a framework on cryptocurrency regulations with the objective being to prevent the technology’s misuse, according to CoinDesk. The Minister indicated that the working group will be headed by the former deputy governor of the country’s central bank, the Bank of France.

The move to establish a cryptocurrency working group comes a month after the French Minister proposed a discussion on Bitcoin regulation at a G-20 summit in 2018. He said that he will ask Argentina to put Bitcoin on the agenda during an upcoming gathering in April 2018.